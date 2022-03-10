Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Slowly healing: bullet fragments removed from head of Ardmore shooting victim

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) -The male victim from Monday’s shooting in Ardmore is still in the hospital after a successful stomach surgery.

Family tells KXII Reggie Thrash III has already had bullet fragments removed from his skull.

Police suspected Clarence Simpson of shooting and killing 30-year-old Chelsea Seifried and shooting 22-year-old Reggie Thrash III in the head and stomach. Police believe Simpson’s former relationship with Siefried may have motivated him to shoot. Thrash and Siefried had recently started dating, according to Thrash’s sister Emmalee Smith.

“I don’t think he knows that Chelsea’s gone,” Smith said. “My brother’s really had a hard road. And he finally got with Chelsea, and things were starting to look up for him. He was getting a good job. He was helping her with her kids. And they were doing really good. My brother was actually happy for the first time in a very long time.”

Smith said doctors have mostly kept her brother sedated at the hospital, but when he’s been awake he has been able to do things like give them a thumbs up.

“The first few days, they let us hold his hand,” Smith said. “And you know, he was awake and responded. But since they did the surgery on his brain, they just want to keep them sedated, and nobody can touch him for right now.”

Smith said the bullet went through his eye and out the top of his head. The doctors told her the brain damage doesn’t look serious, as long as they can keep the swelling down. Smith said Thrash loves his family, blood or not, and is an amazing son, brother and father.

“My brother has a three year old son that’s asking where his daddy is at,” Smith said.

If you want to help Thrash’s family out with the hospital bills, their CashApp is $ReggieStrong22.

But Smith said what really matters to them right now is getting justice for what happened.

“Because it ain’t right where he did... and my brother is fighting for his life,” Smith said.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say
Two-vehicle wreck on highway 82 lands one person care flighted to a Plano hospital
One flown after wreck on US-82 in Whitesboro
General hunting season in Texas kicked off this weekend, and biologists say you can expect a...
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department proposes change for deer hunting in Grayson County
Clarence J. Simpson, aka “J”
Suspect in Ardmore fatal shooting found dead
Bryan County man sentenced to life in prison for murder.
Bryan County man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder

Latest News

A Sherman woman was found guilty of beating a child repeatedly with an extension cord is headed...
Sherman woman found guilty of beating child
A Gainesville man was arrested on Monday after two small children made an outcry of sexual...
Gainesville man charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child
Six hundred cars dropped off items at the Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Event. (KOTA)
City of Ada to hold household hazardous waste day event
Durant businessman, veteran, and District 21 State Representative, Dustin Roberts announced...
State Representative Dustin Roberts announces OK-2 run
The end of an era for Denison police. After 31 years of service, Lt. Mike Eppler has retired.
Beloved Lieutenant retires from Denison Police Department