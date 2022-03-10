Slowly healing: bullet fragments removed from head of Ardmore shooting victim

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) -The male victim from Monday’s shooting in Ardmore is still in the hospital after a successful stomach surgery.

Family tells KXII Reggie Thrash III has already had bullet fragments removed from his skull.

Police suspected Clarence Simpson of shooting and killing 30-year-old Chelsea Seifried and shooting 22-year-old Reggie Thrash III in the head and stomach. Police believe Simpson’s former relationship with Siefried may have motivated him to shoot. Thrash and Siefried had recently started dating, according to Thrash’s sister Emmalee Smith.

“I don’t think he knows that Chelsea’s gone,” Smith said. “My brother’s really had a hard road. And he finally got with Chelsea, and things were starting to look up for him. He was getting a good job. He was helping her with her kids. And they were doing really good. My brother was actually happy for the first time in a very long time.”

Smith said doctors have mostly kept her brother sedated at the hospital, but when he’s been awake he has been able to do things like give them a thumbs up.

“The first few days, they let us hold his hand,” Smith said. “And you know, he was awake and responded. But since they did the surgery on his brain, they just want to keep them sedated, and nobody can touch him for right now.”

Smith said the bullet went through his eye and out the top of his head. The doctors told her the brain damage doesn’t look serious, as long as they can keep the swelling down. Smith said Thrash loves his family, blood or not, and is an amazing son, brother and father.

“My brother has a three year old son that’s asking where his daddy is at,” Smith said.

If you want to help Thrash’s family out with the hospital bills, their CashApp is $ReggieStrong22.

But Smith said what really matters to them right now is getting justice for what happened.

“Because it ain’t right where he did... and my brother is fighting for his life,” Smith said.

