Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

S&S football standout signs with UMHB

S&S Raney signs with UMHB
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SADLER, Texas (KXII) - S&S football standout Nathaneal Raney signed his letter of intent to play at Mary Hardin-Baylor.

“It feels pretty good going to a national championship winning team,” Raney said. “Hopefully I can go there and make a big impact. I want to work my way up my freshman year. All the coaches were very welcoming and the whole team. It looked like a nice place to be and a place I want to go for the next four years.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say
Two-vehicle wreck on highway 82 lands one person care flighted to a Plano hospital
One flown after wreck on US-82 in Whitesboro
General hunting season in Texas kicked off this weekend, and biologists say you can expect a...
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department proposes change for deer hunting in Grayson County
Clarence J. Simpson, aka “J”
Suspect in Ardmore fatal shooting found dead
Bryan County man sentenced to life in prison for murder.
Bryan County man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder

Latest News

Silo-Pocola Boys Hoops
Silo-Dale Boys Hoops Highlights
Latta-Hooker Girls Hoops
Latta-Hooker Girls Hoops Highlights
Silo-Dale Girls Hoops Highlights
Silo-Dale Girls Hoops Highlights
Latta-Cashion Boys Hoops Highlights
Latta-Cashion Boys Hoops Highlights
Latta-Cashion Boys Hoops Highlights
Latta-Cashion Boys Hoops Highlights