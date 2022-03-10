S&S football standout signs with UMHB

SADLER, Texas (KXII) - S&S football standout Nathaneal Raney signed his letter of intent to play at Mary Hardin-Baylor.

“It feels pretty good going to a national championship winning team,” Raney said. “Hopefully I can go there and make a big impact. I want to work my way up my freshman year. All the coaches were very welcoming and the whole team. It looked like a nice place to be and a place I want to go for the next four years.”

