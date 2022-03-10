Texoma Local
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department proposes change for deer hunting in Grayson County

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:57 PM CST
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Change could be coming for hunters in Grayson County.

Grayson county is one of 4 counties in Texas that is archery-only hunting for deer season.

Texas Parks and Wildlife plans to propose the idea to open up deer season with guns this fall.

“I think the most important reason is Grayson County just doesn’t have the numbers to support the firearm season,” Against the proposal Orvie Cantrell said.

Wednesday night, more than 280 hunters came out to listen and share their views about why they are for or against the change.

“I believe that a reasonable hunter or a land owner should be able to decide how they want to hunt on their own property,” For the proposal Aaron Baylor said.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will vote on the proposal on March 24.

