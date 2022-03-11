Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Fannin County celebrates courthouse restoration & rededication

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Fannin County rang in a new era Thursday morning as they rededicated the restored courthouse.

“It means everything to me,” said Barbara McCutcheon, the treasurer of the Fannin County Historical Commission. “I’m gonna cry. It was such an honor to work on it.”

Hundreds gathered outside to watch the next chapter in Fannin County history unfold.

“County courthouses are really meaningful, and part of it is because architecturally they’re monumental but geographically they are the center of the county,” said Mark Wolfe, executive director of the Texas Historical Commission

First built in 1888, the courthouse saw centuries of change, including a devastating fire and an attempt to renovate it in the 1960s.

“They were modernizing,” said McCutcheon. “You can’t fault them. It did look good for the time, but times have changed.”

With light fixtures hanging on by duck tape and plaster falling off the walls, McCutcheon couldn’t wait any longer for change.

“Somebody had to step up, so I just did that,” said McCutcheon.

After years of fighting for her vision...

“On November 8th, 2016, I remember it well we the people voted to restore this courthouse,” said McCutcheon. “It wasn’t just Barbara anymore.”

And so the process of restoring the courthouse began, and it faced a new age of challenges like COVID-19.

“It stopped a lot of things in its tracks, and you say, ‘well, how did that stop it?’ Well we couldn’t get hinges for the doors,” said Fannin County Judge Randy Moore.

But finally, the construction fences came down.

“This building says we care about Fannin County,” said McCutcheon. “We want you to come and visit us.”

The Fannin County Judge said he expects the courthouse to open to the public in mid to end March.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clarence J. Simpson, aka “J”
Suspect in Ardmore fatal shooting found dead
A Sherman ISD parent says her daughter was threatened with a gun at school Wednesday morning.
Third grader brought gun onto Sherman ISD bus Wed. morning
Investigators hope pending search warrant could hold the answers to where Molly Miller and Colt...
Major case breakthrough in disappearance of Molly Miller, Colt Haynes
The male victim from Monday’s shooting in Ardmore is still in the hospital after a successful...
Slowly healing: bullet fragments removed from head of Ardmore shooting victim
Bryan County man sentenced to life in prison for murder.
Bryan County man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder

Latest News

Choctaw tribal officers given service awards
Choctaw tribal officers given service awards
United Way of Southern Oklahoma hosted a community training seminar on Thursday to teach the...
United Way of Southern Oklahoma hosts community training on recognizing, stopping human trafficking
Two Choctaw Tribal Police officers were given separate awards for their service and specific...
Choctaw tribal officers given service awards
Fannin County rang in a new era Thursday morning as they rededicated the restored courthouse.
Fannin County celebrates courthouse restoration & rededication