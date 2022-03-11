Fannin County celebrates courthouse restoration & rededication

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Fannin County rang in a new era Thursday morning as they rededicated the restored courthouse.

“It means everything to me,” said Barbara McCutcheon, the treasurer of the Fannin County Historical Commission. “I’m gonna cry. It was such an honor to work on it.”

Hundreds gathered outside to watch the next chapter in Fannin County history unfold.

“County courthouses are really meaningful, and part of it is because architecturally they’re monumental but geographically they are the center of the county,” said Mark Wolfe, executive director of the Texas Historical Commission

First built in 1888, the courthouse saw centuries of change, including a devastating fire and an attempt to renovate it in the 1960s.

“They were modernizing,” said McCutcheon. “You can’t fault them. It did look good for the time, but times have changed.”

With light fixtures hanging on by duck tape and plaster falling off the walls, McCutcheon couldn’t wait any longer for change.

“Somebody had to step up, so I just did that,” said McCutcheon.

After years of fighting for her vision...

“On November 8th, 2016, I remember it well we the people voted to restore this courthouse,” said McCutcheon. “It wasn’t just Barbara anymore.”

And so the process of restoring the courthouse began, and it faced a new age of challenges like COVID-19.

“It stopped a lot of things in its tracks, and you say, ‘well, how did that stop it?’ Well we couldn’t get hinges for the doors,” said Fannin County Judge Randy Moore.

But finally, the construction fences came down.

“This building says we care about Fannin County,” said McCutcheon. “We want you to come and visit us.”

The Fannin County Judge said he expects the courthouse to open to the public in mid to end March.

