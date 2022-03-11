United Way of Southern Oklahoma hosts community training on recognizing, stopping human trafficking

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - 2,360 arrests were made across the US for crimes related to human trafficking last year.

United Way of Southern Oklahoma held a community wide training Thursday morning to teach Oklahomans how to recognize it in their own community.

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Human Trafficking agent Michael Snowden said people often point to interstates like I-35 as a pipeline for immorality, but in actuality, sex trafficking would exist even if the highways didn’t. Instead, it’s about where the demand is.

“The traffickers are from right here, they are local,” Snowden said. “And so are our victims, and so are our customers.”

Daela Echols with United Way said they want Southern Oklahoma to know who to lookout for.

“I think that the takeaway from that needs to be more prominent and that people need to come to these trainings so they can get the real perspective of what human trafficking is,” Echols said.

Another misconception is that a trafficker might be following women around a parking lot or a store.

“In ten years of being a professional human trafficking investigator, I’ve seen one case of kidnapping that turned into sex trafficking,” Snowden said. “And that wasn’t anywhere near Oklahoma.”

He said traffickers don’t want the attention that comes with a kidnapping case. It’s easier to find someone vulnerable- someone whose been abused before and may be using drugs.

Traffickers also want to stay off the radar when they’re doing the trafficking.

“A trafficker is not likely to put someone out in a prostitution position in a town where they’re going to create a lot of attention,” Snowden said. “So they’re looking for population centers with a transient population.”

That’s towns with military bases, colleges, anywhere with a constantly changing population.

Snowden said the best way to stop human trafficking is through education- by raising kids to know what they’re worth, and teaching young men to not be customers

“When we start doing that routinely, we can put a huge stop to that kind of thing,” Snowden said.

Echols said she’s not sure what United Way’s next step will be, but this isn’t the end of training-she knows Southern Oklahoma cares about stopping human trafficking.

