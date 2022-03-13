Community donates items to homeless community after fire last week

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A homeless community in Gainesville burned down last week, now people all throughout the county are donating goods to help those in need.

“It’s a good feeling, it’s an amazing feeling to see that the community has love for others,” Owner of Soul Food of Cooke County Marc Calabrese said.

Soul Food of Cooke County is an organization that serves and feeds anybody in the community.

The organization has been in business for a year now giving back to their neighbors.

“Well it’s an awesome thing to see, when you look around there’s a lot of things going on, gas is going crazy, finances could be tight, but people see a need and they want to take care of it and you know I think that’s what we can do, we can take care of other people’s needs cause we know the Lord is going to take care of ours,” Pastor at Central Baptist Church in Gainesville Tyler Bittner said.

Pastor Bittner lets Soul Food of Cooke County operate on his property and will open up his doors to the homeless during frigid temperatures.

“Cause sometimes we turn an eye but they have a story and they have needs and it’s just great to get to know them as well,” Pastor Bittner said.

After a fire last week, about 10 homeless people are now without shelter.

“I walked the area back there and a lot of it due to the weather , the rain and the stuff we had, all their stuff is ruined,” Calabrese said.

But after Sunday’s donations from the community, they will be sleeping in a new and cozy setting.

“It’s good, it’s a warm feeling to know that everybody in this community gives,” Donator Teri James said.

Soul Food of Cooke County collected tents, sleeping bags, hygiene products, and clothes to donate.

“A lot of them have tears rolling down their face because a lot of people just turn their heads when they see homeless out there so it’s a great feeling to be able to help these folks,” Calabrese said.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.