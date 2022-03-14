Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

1 ejected from car, 1 pinned after crash in Johnston Co.

Three people were injured after a crash in Johnston County Saturday afternoon.
Three people were injured after a crash in Johnston County Saturday afternoon.(Staff)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Three people were injured after a crash in Johnston County Saturday afternoon.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on March 13, 2022 at 6:58 p.m. on State Highway 78 at Bullard Chapel Road, approximately 3 miles east of Tishomingo.

Troopers said a Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by 37-year-old James Box, of Tishomingo, was headed southbound on Bullard Chapel Road when it hit a Buick Enclave, driven by 45-year-old Thomas Caldwell, of Milburn, that was headed westbound on State Highway 78.

OHP said Box was ejected approximately 10 feet from the vehicle, and a passenger in the Buick Enclave, Desty Boatwright, 39, of Milburn, was pinned for approximately 15 minutes before being freed by the Tishomingo Fire Department with the help of a Hurst tool.

Troopers said Box was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, in stable condition with head and external injuries.

The driver of the Buick Enclave, Thomas Caldwell, was treated and released, and a passenger in the Buick Enclave, Desty Boatwright, was flown to the Baylor Medical Center in McKinney where she was treated and released.

Box’s passengers, 38-year-old Rachel Box, of Tishomingo, along with three other children in the car were uninjured.

A third passenger in the Buick Enclave, 22-year-old Tanna Boatwright, of Oklahoma City, was also uninjured.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woodmen Circle has stood tall for almost a century over the intersection of FM 1417 and Houston...
Sherman to demolish Woodmen Circle Home
A Sherman man bought a 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe with less than 14 thousand miles on it that broke...
Sherman man sold defunct used car
Labor shortage reaches Grayson County Courthouse
A Durant man was arrested during a traffic stop Friday, police recognized his car he was...
Durant man arrested after allegedly burglarizing American Legion post
A Sherman man has pleaded guilty to felony civil disorder charges for his role in the January...
Sherman man pleads guilty to civil disorder charges from Jan. 6 Capitol breach

Latest News

Labor shortage reaches Grayson County Courthouse
Senate Bill 1142 prohibits public school libraries from promoting and maintaining obscene books
Bill banning ‘obscene’ books from public school libraries passes Okla. Senate
The National Weather Service said it was an EF1 tornado that quickly tore through Highway 78...
EF1 tornado destroys Leonard homes, barns
Woodmen Circle has stood tall for almost a century over the intersection of FM 1417 and Houston...
Sherman to demolish Woodmen Circle Home
Ardmore’s Whittington Park is getting some updates, with a new walking trail, benches, and a...
Ardmore community garden is coming up roses in the eyes of the city