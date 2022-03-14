1 ejected from car, 1 pinned after crash in Johnston Co.

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Three people were injured after a crash in Johnston County Saturday afternoon.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on March 13, 2022 at 6:58 p.m. on State Highway 78 at Bullard Chapel Road, approximately 3 miles east of Tishomingo.

Troopers said a Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by 37-year-old James Box, of Tishomingo, was headed southbound on Bullard Chapel Road when it hit a Buick Enclave, driven by 45-year-old Thomas Caldwell, of Milburn, that was headed westbound on State Highway 78.

OHP said Box was ejected approximately 10 feet from the vehicle, and a passenger in the Buick Enclave, Desty Boatwright, 39, of Milburn, was pinned for approximately 15 minutes before being freed by the Tishomingo Fire Department with the help of a Hurst tool.

Troopers said Box was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, in stable condition with head and external injuries.

The driver of the Buick Enclave, Thomas Caldwell, was treated and released, and a passenger in the Buick Enclave, Desty Boatwright, was flown to the Baylor Medical Center in McKinney where she was treated and released.

Box’s passengers, 38-year-old Rachel Box, of Tishomingo, along with three other children in the car were uninjured.

A third passenger in the Buick Enclave, 22-year-old Tanna Boatwright, of Oklahoma City, was also uninjured.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.