Broken Bow man pinned in car after crash in McCurtain Co.

A crash was reported.
A crash was reported.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in McCurtain County Sunday afternoon.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on Golden Glover Road approximately 2 miles west and 8 miles north of Wright City.

Troopers said a Nissan Pickup, driven by Billy Jones, 59, of Broken Bow, and a Yukon, driven by William Pickard, 62, of Broken Bow, were both headed westbound on OK-3, when Pickard slowed and stopped to make a left turn and was struck by the pick-up in the rear. The pick-up departed the roadway left and the Yukon departed the roadway right.

OHP said Jones was pinned in the pick-up for approximately 10 minutes before being freed by the Broken Bow Fire Department with the use of a Hurst tool.

Jones was flown to Medical City Plano in stable condition with a leg injury.

Pickard was transported by McCurtain County EMS to the McCurtain County Hospital, but refused treatment.

Troopers said both Jones and Pickard were wearing their seatbelts.

