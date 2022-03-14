Texoma Local
Former San José State trainer accused of sexually assaulting female student-athletes, DOJ says

By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT
SAN JOSE, Calif. (Gray News) – The former director of sports medicine and athletic trainer at San José State University is facing charges in connection with accusations he sexually assaulted female student-athletes.

According to the Department of Justice, Scott Shaw is accused of inappropriately touching at least four women without their consent under the guise of treating them for their injuries.

The DOJ said Shaw is accused of touching the student-athlete’s breasts and buttocks between 2017 and 2020.

Shaw faces a maximum of six years in prison if convicted of all counts.

San José State University released the following statement in response to the allegations:

San José State University continues to be grateful for the student-athletes who came forward to share their painful stories. Their bravery and resilience are commendable, and we hope that with the charges today, they are one step closer to justice.

The federal charges come after earlier allegations of sexual assault filed by more than a dozen female swimmers who accused Shaw of inappropriately touching them during physical therapy from 2006 to 2009, when the university investigated and cleared Shaw of all wrongdoing. He denied misconduct, and no criminal charges were filed against him.

The school launched a second investigation in 2019 after swimming coach Sage Hopkins alerted school officials of more alleged misconduct.

Shaw resigned in 2020, and fallout from the growing scandal prompted university President Mary Papazian and athletic director Marie Tuite to resign in 2021 after federal prosecutors found that the university had failed to adequately respond to reports of sexual misconduct against Shaw even though complaints had been reported for years.

San José State agreed to pay $1.6 million to 13 female student-athletes as part of a settlement announced in September 2021 between the university, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California.

