High gas prices disrupt budget for volunteer fire departments

OVERBROOK, Okla. (KXII) - The gas prices are still going up, and a local fire department says they’re expecting this month’s gas bill to have doubled from February.

Michael Campbell with the Criner Hills Volunteer Fire Department said lately as gas prices have gone up, so has their number of calls.

“The last month was about $600,” Campbell said. “So I know this month is going to be way more, cause we’ve used more and the prices have gone way up.”

Campbell said the burn bans in Carter and Love counties-which are both still in effect-have helped cut down on their call volume.

“There’s still some people who will do it regardless, and they’ll get away from them, but it has slowed down,” Campbell said.

Campbell said their trucks aren’t very fuel efficient because they’re hauling lots of water and heavy equipment to fires.

And firefighting uses a lot of fuel.

“Each brush truck has two different fuel tanks on it,” Campbell said. “So you have a pump fuel tank and the truck’s, separate. So then any tools you may have, a leaf blower, chainsaws, anything like that also takes fuel. We have power tools on every truck that use some kind of fuel.”

Campbell said the department gets about $4000 a year from the state which goes towards fuel. But mostly they rely on donations.

“It’s like a business,” Campbell said. “We got to maintain our budget to make sure we can keep serving the citizens of the community.”

The Criner Hills fire department is holding a hamburger cookout and dessert auction on April 23rd at 5:30. Attendees can enjoy live music and donate to the fire department.

To donate sooner, send a check to 3346 S Countyline Road in Overbrook, Oklahoma 73453.

