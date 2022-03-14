Local farm stretches the growing season, looks towards spring

DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - Most farms in Texoma are just starting to plant for the spring season, but one Oklahoma farm has been growing through the winter.

Located just outside of Dougherty, Oklahoma, Better Together Farm has about an acre of working farmland. They always try to make the most of their bed space-even in the winter.

“Things like lettuce, especially your greens, they can survive and grow a small amount in the wintertime and that’s what we have here,” Farm manager and co-owner Alan Seiler said. “So just as people are just getting started growing, we’ve never stopped.”

Seiler said their greenhouses, combined with a thick fabric, help trap the heat from the ground around the plants, keeping them warm.

“Now obviously we aren’t growing tomatoes in the wintertime, but we’re using passive forms of heating,” Seiler said.

Better Together Farm is one of the only certified organic produce farms in Oklahoma. They’re using naturally sourced materials to enrich the soil and get rid of pests.

It’s not easy to farm organically, but Seiler said it’s worth it.

“Just having the peace of mind that me, as a producer, don’t have to handle as toxic of chemicals,” Seiler said. “And that I can also pass on that blessing to people that are eating our product. So that you’re not getting things like Sevin Dust or these types of things that...I mean if it’s killing a bug, it’s probably not the best thing for a human. There’s more scientific reasons I think around that, but I don’t think people really understand the amount of pesticides that are used on farms.”

Seiler said the upcoming season is going to be busy for the farm.

“Running our market, trying to finish up our last infrastructure. and then having a huge flood of, tidal wave of seedlings that are ready to go out,” Seiler said. “It’s a busy time of year for us, but an exciting time because you know those tomatoes are just around the corner for those of you that like tomatoes, obviously, and that the strawberries are coming and things are turning green.

