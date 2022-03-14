Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Maryland’s last public Confederate monument removed

The “Talbot Boys Statue” features a boy holding a Confederate flag and lists the names of men who joined the Confederacy and died in the war. (WBAL via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTMON, Md. (AP) - A statue that was thought to be the last Confederate monument on a courthouse lawn in Maryland has been removed. The “Talbot Boys Statue” was relocated Monday.

The statue stood on the Talbot County courthouse lawn in Easton for more than a century.

The copper sculpture features a boy holding a Confederate flag and names the men from the Eastern Shore county who joined the Confederacy and died in the war.

After the county council voted to approve its removal in September, a coalition raised more than $80,000 to relocate it to a historic battlefield in Virginia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woodmen Circle has stood tall for almost a century over the intersection of FM 1417 and Houston...
Sherman to demolish Woodmen Circle Home
A Sherman man bought a 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe with less than 14 thousand miles on it that broke...
Sherman man sold defunct used car
A Sherman man has pleaded guilty to felony civil disorder charges for his role in the January...
Sherman man pleads guilty to civil disorder charges from Jan. 6 Capitol breach
A Durant man was arrested during a traffic stop Friday, police recognized his car he was...
Durant man arrested after allegedly burglarizing American Legion post
Three people were injured after a crash in Johnston County Saturday afternoon.
1 ejected from car, 1 pinned after crash in Johnston Co.

Latest News

The goal of raising interest rates is to combat inflation and lower prices for consumer goods.
Federal Reserve likely to raise rates amid recession fears
Naomi Irion, 18, has been missing since March 12. She was last seen sitting in her car in a...
Nevada woman possibly kidnapped from Walmart parking lot, deputies say
Authorities say two sheriff's deputies were shot and wounded south of Tacoma, Washington, and a...
Wash. deputies shot during SWAT operation identified
More Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, saw shells hit several residential...
Russian forces try to crush Ukraine defenses amid diplomacy
Deputy Dominique “Dom” Calata, 35, remains in critical condition. A six-year veteran of the...
2 deputies wounded during SWAT arrest attempt, suspect dead