Sherman man sold defunct used car

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man bought a 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe with less than 14 thousand miles on it that broke down twice in three weeks, once stranding his wife in Pottsboro.

“It’s not like it sputters or pops or you can creep along or something it just absolutely stopped dead,” said Gary Annis, who bought the Santa Fe to put a rack on the back for his wheel chair.

Annis said he and his wife talked with the Bob Stalling’s dealership about the car and were told the previous owner traded it in “because they didn’t like the car and wanted something else.”

Annis said the dealer even drove the car up to Sherman to drop it off. But a few days later it shut down on the highway, momentarily.

“We sat there a little bit and tried to start it and it started right up and ran some errands and that was the day we had the hitch receiver put on and we went to the bank and had no problem with it,” Annis said.

Annis said his wife was out in Pottsboro with the Santa Fe and the car “quit” on a rural road.

“Some people stopped to help her and she tried to start it up and she started driving home and it quit again so we had to have a wrecker come and haul it in,” Annis said.

Annis said they took the car in to the dealership and they found several electrical problems, which were never disclosed to Annis when he first bought the car.

The Santa Fe is under warranty and the Bob Stallings dealership said they’re waiting on parts to fix the car. Repairs are covered under the warranty and it won’t cost Annis any money, just headaches in the form of repairs.

In 2021 service records show the car received maintenance at less than 14 hundred miles and even more maintenance in January of 2022.

“They did a lot of work on it and it’s the same work that they did before,” Annis said.

Annis said the problem involved the power steering. Annis said he’s called the dealership and they have two Hyundai Santa Fe’s coming in that are 2022 models.

“They’re trying to figure out what they can do for me on what it is, an even trade or give me money but I don’t intend to pay any more money for it than I’ve already paid,” Annis said.

Annis said he is working with one of the Hyundai dealerships in Sherman who had to special order parts for the car and are working hand-in-hand with Hyundai’s engineers to resolve the problem.

Annis said that he doesn’t believe he was fully ripped off because of the previous work that was done to address the same issue he was having, as documented on the car’s service report.

“We’re just waiting, and it’s in the shop and it’s going to be two weeks before we get any parts and we’re probably going to have to rent a car if we’re going to need to do something with a car,” Annis said.

