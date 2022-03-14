Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Worker charged after woman froze to death at assisted living facility

Catherine Forkpa, 30, is charged with dependent adult abuse and intentional reckless abuse in...
Catherine Forkpa, 30, is charged with dependent adult abuse and intentional reckless abuse in the death of 77-year-old Lynne Harriet Stewart. She is an employee at an assisted living facility for people with dementia in Bondurant, Iowa.(Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By KCCI Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:55 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONDURANT, Iowa (KCCI) - An employee at an Iowa assisted living facility has been charged in the death of a 77-year-old woman who was found outside the facility in subzero temperatures.

Catherine Forkpa, 30, is charged with dependent adult abuse and intentional reckless abuse in the death of 77-year-old Lynne Harriet Stewart. She is an employee at the Courtyard Estates at Hawthorne Crossing, an assisted living facility for people with dementia in Bondurant, Iowa.

Stewart, who was staying at the facility, was found outside in subzero temperatures Jan. 21 and later died at the hospital. The low temperature that morning was minus 9 degrees Fahrenheit.

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office say Stewart died of hypothermia.

Authorities considered Stewart’s death “suspicious” in January, as first reported by KCCI.

According to reports from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, Courtyard Estates was fined $1,500 in summer 2020 for not having a policy or procedure for their alarm system. Assisted living programs for people with dementia are required to have an operating alarm system on each exit door.

The facility was later found to be compliant in a 2021 report.

Iowa DIA conducted an investigation shortly after Stewart’s death, the results of which have not been released.

Forkpa is being held at the Polk County Jail on $100,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2022 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sherman man bought a 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe with less than 14 thousand miles on it that broke...
Sherman man sold defunct used car
Three people were injured after a crash in Johnston County Saturday afternoon.
1 ejected from car, 1 pinned after crash in Johnston Co.
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries, Saturday, in the 3300 block of Broadway, Fort Wayne...
Oklahoma man injured in crash with semi
An Ardmore man was arrested in connection to a sexual abuse tip at a church in Jacksonville,...
Ardmore man charged with capital sexual battery
A man has been charged with first-degree murder, accused of selling Fentanyl-laced pills to a...
Man charged with first-degree murder after Stephens Co. man dies from overdose

Latest News

A suspect has been arrested after recent shootings of homeless people in New York City and...
Man suspected of stalking, killing homeless people arrested
FILE - Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Feb. 1,...
Pandemic preparedness bill moves ahead; funding still needed
FILE - A nurse loads a syringe with the child's dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine prior to...
AP source: Pfizer seeking OK for 4th COVID dose for seniors
A motorcyclist crashed his vehicle before falling off a drawbridge in Florida.
Man crashes motorcycle on rising drawbridge in Florida
A local resident searches for his belongings in an apartment building after it was hit by...
20,000 evacuate besieged port in Ukraine as Kyiv is hit