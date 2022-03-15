Ardmore community garden is coming up roses in the eyes of the city

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore’s Whittington Park is getting some updates, with a new walking trail, benches, and a revamped community garden.

“Gardening really is a blessing,” Jera Key with Arbuckle Sunrise Rotary Club said. “It takes a lot of patience, but it’s a happy place.”

Key is the woman behind the garden. She said she found her green thumb during the pandemic and wanted to share it with others.

“I’ve found a really good group of gardeners that really enjoy doing this with me,” Key said. “And they are really passionate about serving our community. With food insecurity and inflation prices, it feels like now’s the perfect time to really start this.”

“The community garden has been here for years,” Ardmore Parks and Rec director Teresa Ervin said. “Some years it’s flourished, some years not so much. But it’s needed that somebody to really love it and be it’s passion. And now we have that in Jera, Jera’s going to take this on, and I just see beautiful things happening.”

“It’s going to be majority vegetables, flowers,” Key said. “My hope is that we can actually donate the vegetables.”

Key said the produce can be donated to nonprofits that serve the hungry, and the flowers can be given to nursing homes and the Veteran’s Center.

“I mean, who doesn’t love flowers,” Key said.

Ervin said the trails around the park are ready to use, but the city isn’t finished.

“We still have a little bit of tweaking,” Ervin said. “There’s some benches coming, some message boards. So it’s not finished, but it certainly is usable, and we encourage everybody to come out and walk.”

“We have neighbors who are truly interested,” Ardmore mayor Sheryl Ellis said. “They want this to be their park, and they brought up the fact that they would like to have some signage on the trails. They would like to perhaps have the playground a little closer to the pavilion, work on the pavilion, grills at the tables.”

Ellis said she believes Whittington park is the most beautiful park in the city.

“We have a lot of work to do,” Ellis said. “The city is pleased to do that, we want this park to be welcoming, beautiful, and well loved and used.”

