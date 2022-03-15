Carter Co. man charged with arson

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Carter County has been charged with arson, for the second time in two months.

According to court records from the State of Oklahoma, Gary Regan Renbarger set fire to his pasture on Pooleville Road on March 10, 2022.

Renbarger is also charged with burning in a drought emergency condition, because Carter County is currently under a burn ban.

Renbarger was also arrested for arson on January 13, 2022 for starting a fire in his yard.

Renbarger is being charged with arson third degree, which is a felony, and is currently in the Carter County jail on a $250,000 bond.

