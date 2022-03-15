Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Carter Co. man charged with arson

A Carter County man has been charged with arson, for the second time in two months.
A Carter County man has been charged with arson, for the second time in two months.(Carter County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Carter County has been charged with arson, for the second time in two months.

According to court records from the State of Oklahoma, Gary Regan Renbarger set fire to his pasture on Pooleville Road on March 10, 2022.

Renbarger is also charged with burning in a drought emergency condition, because Carter County is currently under a burn ban.

Renbarger was also arrested for arson on January 13, 2022 for starting a fire in his yard.

Renbarger is being charged with arson third degree, which is a felony, and is currently in the Carter County jail on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woodmen Circle has stood tall for almost a century over the intersection of FM 1417 and Houston...
Sherman to demolish Woodmen Circle Home
A 17-year-old former Boswell High School baseball player is accused of tearing up the field in...
Boswell High School baseball field vandalized by former player
Labor shortage reaches Grayson County Courthouse
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
The “Sunshine Protection Act” passed the Senate unanimously Tuesday. If it clears Congress and...
Senate votes to make Daylight Saving Time permanent

Latest News

The “Sunshine Protection Act” passed the Senate unanimously Tuesday. If it clears Congress and...
Senate votes to make Daylight Saving Time permanent
Carter County Substance Abuse Prevention Committee starts Operation Prom to discourage underage...
Operation Prom aims to reduce underage substance use
The Grayson County burn ban announced last week will not continue.
Grayson County lifts burn ban
Food prices are up eight percent compared to last February.
Food inflation in Texas reaches 40-year record high
Five oil tank batteries exploded near Little City late Wednesday morning.
Madill fire dept investigating after oil tanks explode outside Little City