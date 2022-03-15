Chickasaw Nation in need of volunteers for Rendezvous at Fort Washita
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT
CHICKASAW NATION (KXII) - The Chickasaw Nation is in need of volunteers for this year’s Rendezvous at Fort Washita.
According to the Chickasaw Nation, the event will take guests on a trip through Chickasaw history by featuring trappers, traders, mountain men, demonstrators, stickball, stomp dance, storytelling and concessions.
The event will take place from March 31 through April 2, from 9 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.
To volunteer, you can contact Lindsey Yochum at ext. 61427 or Lindsey.Yochum@Chickasaw.net.
