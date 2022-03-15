Texoma Local
Chickasaw Nation in need of volunteers for Rendezvous at Fort Washita

The Chickasaw Nation is in need of volunteers for this year’s Rendezvous at Fort Washita.
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT
CHICKASAW NATION (KXII) - The Chickasaw Nation is in need of volunteers for this year’s Rendezvous at Fort Washita.

According to the Chickasaw Nation, the event will take guests on a trip through Chickasaw history by featuring trappers, traders, mountain men, demonstrators, stickball, stomp dance, storytelling and concessions.

The event will take place from March 31 through April 2, from 9 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.

To volunteer, you can contact Lindsey Yochum at ext. 61427 or Lindsey.Yochum@Chickasaw.net.

