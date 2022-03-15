Texoma Local
Leonard PD warns residents about scammers after tornado property damage

The Leonard Police Department is warning people in the town to watch out for scammers.
The Leonard Police Department is warning people in the town to watch out for scammers.(KXII Staff)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT
LEONARD, Texas (KXII) - The Leonard Police Department is warning people in the town to watch out for scammers.

Police said roofers, tree trimmers, and others helping with clean up are in town, but you should not let anyone in your home unless you know them personally, or if they are carrying a City of Leonard solicitor permit.

Leonard Police said if you receive an invoice or bill from one of these people for doing any work you did not approve, you should contact the Leonard Police Department immediately, or if you feel harassed or pressured into any type of service.

