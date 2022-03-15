Leonard PD warns residents about scammers after tornado property damage

LEONARD, Texas (KXII) - The Leonard Police Department is warning people in the town to watch out for scammers.

Police said roofers, tree trimmers, and others helping with clean up are in town, but you should not let anyone in your home unless you know them personally, or if they are carrying a City of Leonard solicitor permit.

Leonard Police said if you receive an invoice or bill from one of these people for doing any work you did not approve, you should contact the Leonard Police Department immediately, or if you feel harassed or pressured into any type of service.

