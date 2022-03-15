Texoma Local
Local Veteran running Ultramarathon to raise money for VETS

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - A Van Alstyne Navy Veteran is pushing himself to new limits, both physically and emotionally.

Douglas LaFollet is training for an Ultramarathon, a 62 mile race at the beginning of April, but this run has more to it than just running.

“It’s a personal challenge for me and I saw it as a way to get attention for the charity that I’m raising money for,” LaFollett said.

He is raising money for Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions, also known as VETS, a center to help combat veterans that are experiencing Traumatic Brain Injury or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

“If I can raise the money for them I’ll feel amazing that if I can sponsor one person, enough money to sponsor one person then I’ll feel like I really helped them,” LaFollett said.

Douglas served for six years, following in his family’s footsteps.

“I grew up really idealizing the military, both of my grandfathers were in the Navy and that kind of weighed in on my decision to go into the Navy,” LaFollett said.

This is the farthest distance Douglas has ever run, doubling his previous distance.

“I wanna prove to myself as well as others that even though you might be stepping into the unknown and doing something that you definitely not so comfortable doing you can get out there and do something that maybe a lot of people would say is impossible but if you believe that you can do it then you probably can,” LaFollett said.

Douglas said one of the hardest things about becoming a Veteran is the transition phase, and has advice for Veterans struggling both mentally and physically.

“If you just hold on and reach out, reach out to me I’d be happy to talk to you or reach out to one of your friends and let them know how you are actually feeling don’t keep it to yourself cause it’s okay to have problems, it’s how you react to your issues that really matters,” LaFollett said.

But this will take more than just physical strength, if you would like to donate to raise money for VETS you can do so here.

