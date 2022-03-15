Okla. U.S. Senator reintroduces bipartisan bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent

(KXII) - An Oklahoma U.S. Senator is trying to make these weekend’s spring forward the last time change people see.

The bill is favored by parties on both sides of the aisle, Oklahoma Senator James Lankford was one of the eight senators who reintroduced the “Sunshine Protection Act of 2021″ on Tuesday, so Americans will not have to fall back an hour later this year.

According to Senator Rubio, 15 other states have passed similar bills.

According to the American Journal of Public Health, the amount of car crashes may decrease as the daylight hours would line up with the working hours.

