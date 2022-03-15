Sherman man pleads guilty to civil disorder charges from Jan. 6 Capitol breach

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man has pleaded guilty to felony civil disorder charges for his role in the January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol breach.

According to the United States Department of Justice, 23-year-old Nolan B. Cooke pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to a charge of civil disorder.

The Department of Justice said Cooke helped lead the breaking through the police line, and attacked several police officers at the top of the capitol steps.

According to court documents, Cooke joined the front lines of the riot on Jan. 6 and helped lead the charge breaking through the police line. He wore a camera around his neck and recorded videos during the day. While on the restricted grounds, Cooke was part of a crowd of individuals shoving their way through a group of U.S. Capitol Police officers, who were providing security to the Capitol on the east side of the building. While in the crowd, he yelled statements such as, “There’s a storm coming,” “We’re coming through,” and “Nothing’s holding us back.”

According to the Department of Justice, Cooke ultimately climbed the steps to the Capitol and encountered more officers guarding the entrance. He made physical contact with one or more of these officers as he tried to push through the crowd. When he reached the door of the Capitol building, he banged on a window with a flagpole displaying the American flag. He encouraged others to “Break the glass.”

The Department of Justice said there is no evidence that Cooke entered the building, he committed or attempted to commit an act to obstruct, impede or interfere with one or more law enforcement officers carrying out their duties.

Cooke was arrested on Jan. 21, 2021, in Sherman, and he is to be sentenced on June 10, 2022.

Cooke faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to the United States Department of Justice, A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

