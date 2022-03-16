Boswell High School baseball field vandalized by former player

BOSWELL, Okla. (KXII) - A 17-year-old former Boswell High School baseball player is accused of tearing up the field in his pick-up truck Tuesday night.

Around 10:15 pm Scorpions Head Baseball Coach Christian Walsdorf went to the school to grab equipment for an away game Thursday and said he caught the teen in the act.

He was driving all over the field and doing doughnuts in a Dodge pick-up before speeding out of the gate.

“He tried to stop him but he didn’t stop and he went past him on the field,” said Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park.

The former player tore through the infield dirt, doing doughnuts near second base. He drove into right field and tore up the right-centerfield area with his tires, before looping around back by the first base area and driving onto the infield grass.

That’s when Park said Walsdorf called the sheriff’s department. He had snapped a picture of the player’s license plate before the former player sped off through the gate.

Walsdorf met with a deputy at the field and the deputy located the 17-year-old at his father’s Boswell home.

“It makes hard feelings with the players, in reference to the young man,” Park said. “It would make hard feelings to the community that their baseball field was being destroyed senselessly.”

Walsdorf confirmed to Park that the 17-year-old was kicked off the the baseball team two times last season, and quit the team this season.

Park said the deputy will be turning in a report to the Choctaw County District Attorney’s Office, at which time it will go to juvenile services for any charges to be filed.

Choctaw Tribal Deputies are investigating the incident since the 17-year-old is a native Choctaw Nation citizen.

Walsdorf said an estimated value of the damage has not been assessed.

“They take a lot of pride in their team, their field, their school and it’s just a malicious act,” Park said.

