Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Boswell High School baseball field vandalized by former player

By Mike Rogers
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSWELL, Okla. (KXII) - A 17-year-old former Boswell High School baseball player is accused of tearing up the field in his pick-up truck Tuesday night.

Around 10:15 pm Scorpions Head Baseball Coach Christian Walsdorf went to the school to grab equipment for an away game Thursday and said he caught the teen in the act.

He was driving all over the field and doing doughnuts in a Dodge pick-up before speeding out of the gate.

“He tried to stop him but he didn’t stop and he went past him on the field,” said Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park.

The former player tore through the infield dirt, doing doughnuts near second base. He drove into right field and tore up the right-centerfield area with his tires, before looping around back by the first base area and driving onto the infield grass.

That’s when Park said Walsdorf called the sheriff’s department. He had snapped a picture of the player’s license plate before the former player sped off through the gate.

Walsdorf met with a deputy at the field and the deputy located the 17-year-old at his father’s Boswell home.

“It makes hard feelings with the players, in reference to the young man,” Park said. “It would make hard feelings to the community that their baseball field was being destroyed senselessly.”

Walsdorf confirmed to Park that the 17-year-old was kicked off the the baseball team two times last season, and quit the team this season.

Park said the deputy will be turning in a report to the Choctaw County District Attorney’s Office, at which time it will go to juvenile services for any charges to be filed.

Choctaw Tribal Deputies are investigating the incident since the 17-year-old is a native Choctaw Nation citizen.

Walsdorf said an estimated value of the damage has not been assessed.

“They take a lot of pride in their team, their field, their school and it’s just a malicious act,” Park said.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woodmen Circle has stood tall for almost a century over the intersection of FM 1417 and Houston...
Sherman to demolish Woodmen Circle Home
A Sherman man bought a 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe with less than 14 thousand miles on it that broke...
Sherman man sold defunct used car
Labor shortage reaches Grayson County Courthouse
A Durant man was arrested during a traffic stop Friday, police recognized his car he was...
Durant man arrested after allegedly burglarizing American Legion post
A Sherman man has pleaded guilty to felony civil disorder charges for his role in the January...
Sherman man pleads guilty to civil disorder charges from Jan. 6 Capitol breach

Latest News

The “Sunshine Protection Act” passed the Senate unanimously Tuesday. If it clears Congress and...
Senate votes to make Daylight Saving Time permanent
Carter County Substance Abuse Prevention Committee starts Operation Prom to discourage underage...
Operation Prom aims to reduce underage substance use
The Grayson County burn ban announced last week will not continue.
Grayson County lifts burn ban
Food prices are up eight percent compared to last February.
Food inflation in Texas reaches 40-year record high
Five oil tank batteries exploded near Little City late Wednesday morning.
Madill fire dept investigating after oil tanks explode outside Little City