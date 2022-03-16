Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man allegedly shoots at police on Ohio interstate

Police release video of a shooting on a busy Ohio interstate. (Source: WSYX, COLUMBUS POLICE,...
Police release video of a shooting on a busy Ohio interstate. (Source: WSYX, COLUMBUS POLICE, CNN)
By Mike McCarthy
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) - A man is facing attempted murder charges in Ohio after police say he was shooting at cars last week.

The incident happened on a busy interstate in Columbus.

A camera inside a responding police cruiser recorded a man, identified in court records as Jonathon Myers, walking on the highway with his hands in his pockets.

Police say 911 callers had just reported someone was firing shots at cars.

The video shows officers use their cruisers as shields as they approached the man and radioed that he was refusing their commands.

When officers moved closer, the man started running.

In the video, what appears to be a handgun is seen in the man’s hands before he turned towards them.

Then shots began.

“He’s firing shots. Shots fired. Shots fired. He still running northbound,” a police officer could be heard saying in the dash camera video.

Multiple officers fired shots in return.

The video shows the man pointed a gun at police at least one more time before he was shot.

Officers then provided medical care, including applying pressure to a gunshot wound to his hip.

Investigators said before officers arrived, a nearby car crashed into a cable barrier. Investigators said the man had been in that car with a woman.

Columbus police say she was not charged and details on her identity were not released.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital.

Police said no one else was hurt, but several cars were damaged.

Copyright 2022 WSYX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The “Sunshine Protection Act” passed the Senate unanimously Tuesday. If it clears Congress and...
Senate votes to make Daylight Saving Time permanent
A 17-year-old former Boswell High School baseball player is accused of tearing up the field in...
Boswell High School baseball field vandalized by former player
Woodmen Circle has stood tall for almost a century over the intersection of FM 1417 and Houston...
Sherman to demolish Woodmen Circle Home
VA recommending partial relocation and closure of Bonham Hospital
VA recommending partial relocation and closure of Bonham Hospital
Five oil tank batteries exploded near Little City late Wednesday morning.
Madill fire dept investigating after oil tanks explode outside Little City

Latest News

A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in...
Russian missiles hit near Lviv airport as strikes continue
Russia may have the more powerful military, but Ukrainians say their tenacity and...
Volunteers get creative assisting Ukrainian troops
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk to each...
Biden looks to assess where China’s Xi stands on Russia war
The Chickasaw Nation's criminal justice system has seen unprecedented growth since the McGirt...
Chickasaw Nation expands criminal justice system under McGirt
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9