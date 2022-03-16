Food inflation in Texas reaches 40-year record high

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Food prices are up eight percent compared to last February.

The Texas Farm Bureau said food prices haven’t been this high since 1981.

Items like meat, poultry, fish, and eggs are some of the most inflated products on the shelf, costing 13 percent more.

“Food costs are higher at the grocery store because of the elements associated with producing food,” said Gary Joiner, spokesperson for the Texas Farm Bureau.

Factors like fuel, labor shortages, distribution, and supply chain issues play a role in the heftier bills at check-out lines.

“They have so affected the people with the least,” said Julie Rickey, the executive director of MasterKey Ministries.

Food banks, like MasterKey, are seeing the price of food inflation upfront and personal.

They see about 1,000 people a week.

“We thought it would go down as people started going back to work and it hasn’t, that’s because we keep getting new families, and we have new families because of inflation,” said Rickey.

Rickey added people with limited resources and income, including some seniors, are bearing the brunt of food inflation.

Unfortunately, the Texas Farm Bureau said there’s no relief coming quite yet.

“There’s a lot of pressures making food less available and the costs of producing food, and the cost of distributing and shipping that food is more expensive,” said Joiner. “So, I think those pressure, as they continue, the food price increases will also continue.”

Meanwhile, Joiner said, take advantage of deals and buy in bulk to save money.

“We as a community need to make sure that basic needs are being met and that no one ever feels like they won’t have enough food,” said Rickey.

To Rickey, that means giving back by volunteering and donating to food banks, especially if you aren’t thinking about how you’ll get food on the table this week.

