Grayson County lifts burn ban
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County burn ban announced last week will not continue.
The Office of Emergency Management and the County Fire Marshal, John Weda, asked commissioners yesterday to extend the burn ban.
They requested it for at least another week because they said the air is still too dry; however, commissioners decided not to make a motion to extend it.
