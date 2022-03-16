Madill fire dept investigating after oil tanks explode outside Little City

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - Five oil tank batteries exploded near Little City late Wednesday morning.

It happened at 11:30 near the intersection of Sparlin and Indian roads in Marshall County.

Madill Fire Chief Mike Idleman said XTO, who owns the land, has been working hard to make sure nothing spills since the area is on a well pad.

“That’s kinda higher up than your other elevation,” Idleman said. “Making sure nothing gets released. XTO’s doing a great job, they have a lot of equipment down there. and they’re just making sure nothing escapes, no hazards are being released or anything like that.”

Idleman said the Bureau of Indian Affairs was the first to respond. Madill Fire Dept. arrived just a few minutes after the call came in around 11:30.

“There was a large black smoke plume,” Idleman said. “We’re probably 8 to 9 miles east of Madill on Highway 199, and then just a little bit further south, about a mile south. We’re a pretty good ways from town, but we could still see the smoke plume well as we reached the edge of town.”

It took them half an hour to put it out.

He said they’re still figuring out why the tanks blew up.

“It’s a nice pretty day,” Idleman said. “Usually it’s lightning, but today there wasn’t no storm or nothing.”

No workers were there when it happened.

He said that’s a good thing because tank explosions are dangerous, but it’s harder to know what happened without witnesses.

“There wasn’t any eyes on scene,” Idleman said. “Like if something did happen that they could see, you know that helps a bunch. With nobody being here, and nobody seeing anything, now we have to figure out how it actually happened.”

Idleman said that will be a joint effort between Madill Fire and XTO.

KXII reached out to XTO but didn’t hear back.

