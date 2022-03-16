Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Madill fire dept investigating after oil tanks explode outside Little City

Five oil tank batteries exploded near Little City late Wednesday morning.
Five oil tank batteries exploded near Little City late Wednesday morning.(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - Five oil tank batteries exploded near Little City late Wednesday morning.

It happened at 11:30 near the intersection of Sparlin and Indian roads in Marshall County.

Madill Fire Chief Mike Idleman said XTO, who owns the land, has been working hard to make sure nothing spills since the area is on a well pad.

“That’s kinda higher up than your other elevation,” Idleman said. “Making sure nothing gets released. XTO’s doing a great job, they have a lot of equipment down there. and they’re just making sure nothing escapes, no hazards are being released or anything like that.”

Idleman said the Bureau of Indian Affairs was the first to respond. Madill Fire Dept. arrived just a few minutes after the call came in around 11:30.

“There was a large black smoke plume,” Idleman said. “We’re probably 8 to 9 miles east of Madill on Highway 199, and then just a little bit further south, about a mile south. We’re a pretty good ways from town, but we could still see the smoke plume well as we reached the edge of town.”

It took them half an hour to put it out.

He said they’re still figuring out why the tanks blew up.

“It’s a nice pretty day,” Idleman said. “Usually it’s lightning, but today there wasn’t no storm or nothing.”

No workers were there when it happened.

He said that’s a good thing because tank explosions are dangerous, but it’s harder to know what happened without witnesses.

“There wasn’t any eyes on scene,” Idleman said. “Like if something did happen that they could see, you know that helps a bunch. With nobody being here, and nobody seeing anything, now we have to figure out how it actually happened.”

Idleman said that will be a joint effort between Madill Fire and XTO.

KXII reached out to XTO but didn’t hear back.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woodmen Circle has stood tall for almost a century over the intersection of FM 1417 and Houston...
Sherman to demolish Woodmen Circle Home
A Sherman man bought a 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe with less than 14 thousand miles on it that broke...
Sherman man sold defunct used car
Labor shortage reaches Grayson County Courthouse
A Durant man was arrested during a traffic stop Friday, police recognized his car he was...
Durant man arrested after allegedly burglarizing American Legion post
A Sherman man has pleaded guilty to felony civil disorder charges for his role in the January...
Sherman man pleads guilty to civil disorder charges from Jan. 6 Capitol breach

Latest News

The “Sunshine Protection Act” passed the Senate unanimously Tuesday. If it clears Congress and...
Senate votes to make Daylight Saving Time permanent
Carter County Substance Abuse Prevention Committee starts Operation Prom to discourage underage...
Operation Prom aims to reduce underage substance use
The Grayson County burn ban announced last week will not continue.
Grayson County lifts burn ban
Food prices are up eight percent compared to last February.
Food inflation in Texas reaches 40-year record high