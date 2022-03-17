Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Mild COVID cases could increase diabetes symptoms, study says

Study shows link between mild COVID cases that don't require hospitalization and an increased...
Study shows link between mild COVID cases that don't require hospitalization and an increased risk of diabetes.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study shows people who recovered from COVID-19 are more likely to develop diabetes even if their case was mild.

Researchers looked at nearly 36,000 people who were diagnosed with COVID, but not hospitalized.

The cases occurred between March 2020 and January 2021, which was before the omicron variant was identified.

Compared to people who never had COVID, they were 28% more likely to develop type 2 diabetes.

That might be due to damage the virus is known to cause to beta cells in the pancreas. These cells are responsible for releasing insulin.

The study did not consider body mass index, which is one of the most well-known risk factors for diabetes.

It also didn’t look at COVID infections that resulted in hospitalizations. Those cases have previously been linked to higher instances of diabetes.

The new research was published Wednesday in Diabetologia, the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woodmen Circle has stood tall for almost a century over the intersection of FM 1417 and Houston...
Sherman to demolish Woodmen Circle Home
A Sherman man bought a 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe with less than 14 thousand miles on it that broke...
Sherman man sold defunct used car
Labor shortage reaches Grayson County Courthouse
A Durant man was arrested during a traffic stop Friday, police recognized his car he was...
Durant man arrested after allegedly burglarizing American Legion post
A Sherman man has pleaded guilty to felony civil disorder charges for his role in the January...
Sherman man pleads guilty to civil disorder charges from Jan. 6 Capitol breach

Latest News

The “Sunshine Protection Act” passed the Senate unanimously Tuesday. If it clears Congress and...
Senate votes to make Daylight Saving Time permanent
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, leaves the Cook County Jail Wednesday, March 16, 2022, after an...
Jussie Smollett released from county jail during appeal
Actor Jussie Smollett is released from jail pending an appeal of his conviction on fraud charges.
Smollett leaves county jail after 6 days
Carter County Substance Abuse Prevention Committee starts Operation Prom to discourage underage...
Operation Prom aims to reduce underage substance use
The quake shook large parts of eastern Japan, including Tokyo, where buildings shook violently.
Powerful quake off north Japan kills 4, more than 90 injured