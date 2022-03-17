Operation Prom aims to reduce underage substance use

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Prom is right around the corner and an organization in Ardmore is working to reduce the number of kids drinking and using drugs.

According to Jayci Enerson with the Carter County Substance Abuse Prevention Committee, prom can create an environment that leads to an increase in underage substance use.

“There’s a lot of alcohol misuse,” Enerson said. “A lot of kids willing to try alcohol maybe other drugs for the first time.”

These first time experiences can lead to some devastating consequences.

According to the national highway traffic safety administration over 1,300 people under the age of 21 die in alcohol related crashes each year and a third of those occur during prom season.

Ardmore police captain Claude Henry said his department is on high alert to respond to those kinds of accident.

““We up our DUI enforcement,” Henry said. “Its something our officers are on heightened alert about.”

But the CCSAPC wants to eliminate those accidents before they happen.

Which is why they started Operation Prom, a collaborative campaign with schools and parents to inform students of the risks that come with using drugs and alcohol.

“We really use this as a campaign to educate kids on the fact that you don’t have to try drugs and alcohol to have fun,” Enerson said.

The organization provides schools with information and resources such as prewritten and recorded PSAs, flyers, and posters full of information that shows the risks.

“We also do alcohol compliance checks in the area to make sure retailers aren’t selling to kids around this time,” Enerson said. “We offer impairment training for prom chaperones. We try and make it an all encompassing operation so that we can kind of hit all the different areas so we can hit everyone that’s involved.”

Schools have until March 25th to sign up and the service is free of charge.

The goal being to reduce the risks associated with prom before they can happen.

“We want them to know the facts and know the dangers that come with those things,” Enerson said. “And just knowing that what they do doesn’t just affect them it affects family, friends, and everyone around them.”

