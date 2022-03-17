Senate votes to make Daylight Saving Time permanent

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Tuesday, the Senate voted unanimously to pass a bill that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent.

“I would love that, I think it’s difficult to stay up on when to move our clocks forward and when to move it back,” Leke Olowokere said.

On Tuesday, the Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act, which would do away with the biannual springing forward and falling back.

“It’ll keep everyone on a set schedule, one of my coworkers they pushed it back and he’s been having a hard time staying awake,” Austin Puyear said.

Texomans we talked to believe it would keep everybody on the same schedule with the extra hour of sunlight all year round.

“I think it probably won’t make a big difference but the way it is now I kinda like it because at least you have something to look forward to in the summer time getting more hours to work and so-forth,” Shannon Davis said.

One possible drawback, for roughly two months sunrise would happen after 8 a.m., causing school children to walk to school in the morning before the sun would be up.

“I mean for a lot of people who don’t really drive safely that could be for people who walk to school,” Puyear said.

Changing the clocks happens the second Sunday in March and the first Sunday in November.

“The way the bill is actually written we will actually do two more time changes the one coming up this fall to fall back then to next spring to spring forward again and then after that in 2023 the clock gets locked,” Senator James Lankford said.

The bill moves on now to the House and if it passes there, will land on the President’s desk.

If he signs it, the Sunshine Protection Act would go into effect in November of next year.

“I think myself and a lot of people like to move our clocks back an hour and gain one but when we have to move it forward and lose one it can cause some issues,” Olowokere said.

