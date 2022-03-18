6-year-old Calera girl battling Cancer hoping to meet her favorite Disney Princess

CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - A 6-year-old from Calera, OK is hoping to make her dreams come true by meeting her favorite princess in Disney World, all while battling Leukemia.

“I just take it by the hands and I’m brave,” Battling Leukemia Emma Blevins said.

6-year-old Emma Blevins from Calera, broke her arm in December, which led her to a diagnosis no one in her family was expecting.

“I didn’t know what it was … at all,” Blevins said.

Like many when hearing the word cancer come out of the doctor’s mouth, Emma’s mom, Brandy, was in complete shock.

But after a couple trips to Children’s Medical Hospital OU in Oklahoma City, Brandy knew Emma needed something to look forward to, so she filled out a request for Warrior Boxes.

“We have never sponsored a kid in Oklahoma so when that application came in we interviewed the family on zoom as we usually do and they’re just awesome and super deserving of a little time away from outside the hospital,” Founder and CEO of Campaign One At A Time Brodi Nicholas said.

Campaign One At A Time is a non-profit working to give kids battling a life threatening disease a bright spot in what can be a sea of darkness.

Emma’s dream ..? A chance to meet her favorite Disney Princess, Elsa.

“Because she has powers and she’s pretty,” Blevins said.

“But giving her something, an outlet to look forward to it boost moral even for somebody that’s not sick right but for a child that is going through something like that, that’s what’s important,” Nicholas said.

Despite having procedures every Wednesday, Emma said she’s not scared.

“Because you’re suppose to be brave,” Blevins said.

A date for the trip isn’t set yet, Emma’s family wants her to be stronger before she sets off on her adventure.

For anybody going through a challenge like Emma’s, she’s got some advice for you.

“That if they’re girls then they’re pretty even if they’re bald and boys are still good,” Blevins said.

