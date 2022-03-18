Texoma Local
Ardmore business donates to volunteer fire department, challenges other to do the same

By Kemper Ball
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore business is challenging others to contribute to local volunteer fire departments to help them pay for gas and leading by example.

Patriot Chevy receptionist Shariann Copraro saw KXII’s story earlier this week about volunteer fire departments struggling to keep up with rising gas prices and she felt compelled to help out.

But she wanted to do more than she was capable of which is why she recruited the help of her employer.

“If you don’t ask you don’t get, so I asked,” Copraro said. “They needed it.”

News 12 featured the Criner Hills volunteer fire department in their story and Copraro couldn’t believe how little funding they had for fuel.

“I went to the boss and I asked him for $500, he said sure,” Copraro said. “I nearly fell over!”

The decision was a no-brainer for Patriot Chevy general manager Shane Cole.

“We want to make sure that they can help out the community when they need it,” Cole said. “So for them to have the resources when they get a phone call for them to do their job its extremely important.”

So on Friday they invited Criner hills fire department chief Michael Campbell to the dealership and presented him with a check.

“It means a lot because it takes a burden off of us as far as having to scramble up fundraisers and stuff to maintain our budget,” Campbell said.

The donation will help cover fuel costs for Criner Hills but they’re just one of many volunteer fire departments in the area.

“Every fire department needs some kind of assistance, some donations or manpower, anything,” Campbell said.

And Copraro and Cole are hopeful their donation will inspire other local businesses to do the same.

“All these independent volunteer fire departments need money,” Copraro said. “I mean these guys and gals are working their full time jobs and sometimes they have to leave to go fight a fire so they need gas.”

If you’d like to send a donation to the Criner Hills volunteer fire department you can send a check to 3346 S Countyline Road in Overbrook, Oklahoma 73453.

Other local volunteer fire departments that need assistance include Courtney, Eastman, Eastside Lake Murray, Enville, Falconhead, Greenville-Overbrook, Jimtown, Lake Murray Village, Leon, Marietta, Orr, Shady Dale, Thackerville, Sneed, Healdton, Ratliff City, Springer, Wilson, Dillard, and Springer.

