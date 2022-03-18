Texoma Local
Denison Music on Main announces 2022 line up

Denison Music on Main announced it’s music line up on Thursday.
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Music on Main announced it’s music line up on Thursday.

The free summertime concert series will kick off on May 27 and run through July 29.

According to a flyer on the Denison Live Facebook page, there will be a new artist and opener each Friday night, with lots of local artists on the line up.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Forest Park in downtown Denison.

Music on Main will also be shown on a Facebook Live, on the ‘Denison Live’ page for those who decide to stay home.

For the latest updates you can go to denisonlive.com or www.facebook.com/denisonlive.

