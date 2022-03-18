Sunny This Weekend, Welcome Rain Arrives Monday
Expect strong winds to return Sunday as well
Expect pretty much blue, sunny skies today with afternoon highs in the mid 70s. Great for just about anything outdoors, although I would avoid swimming in the lakes, they’re still around 50 degrees!
Turning to Sunday, stiff winds kick in again, highs in the upper 70s and relative humidity around 20 percent will make for another high fire danger day. Please avoid outdoor burning or welding.
An upper level storm interacts with a return plume of Gulf moisture to offer up soaking rainfall in your Monday forecast, perhaps an inch or two of badly needed precipitation.
Drier weather with seasonable temperatures is expected for the middle of next week.
Here’s your 7-Day:
Saturday: Sunny
Sunday: Sunny skies, very windy
Monday: 90% Thunderstorms, heavy rainfall
Tuesday: 30% Showers
Wednesday: Partly cloudy
Thursday: Mostly sunny
Friday: Sunny skies
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / KXII-TV
