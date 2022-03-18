Zero COVID hospitalizations in Grayson County

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - COVID hospitalizations are down to zero this week in Grayson County, but just as COVID cases were declining around the U.S., news of another variant emerges.

“There’s a second variant of COVID now there’s a new one, wouldn’t be surprised,” said Sherman resident, Alonso Ramirez.

According to Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Minaxi Rathod, the BA.2 variant is a sub variant of omicron.

Rathod says it’s believed to be less aggressive.

“We have not seen any severity of the lung inflammation and we have not seen increases in hospitalizations,” said Rathod.

While the original omicron variant is still more prevalent here in the US, experts are predicting an uptick in cases once more because of BA.2

“There’s always a possibility that the surge will come over the next six to eight weeks,” Rathod said.

She also says this new variant will be a good test of the vaccine’s effectiveness.

“As more people get vaccinated and get to live with it, I think it will be like the flu,” said resident Russell Thompson.

Rathod says the virus is most likely here to stay, and it’s up to medical professionals to figure out how to live with it and everyone else to follow their advice. So we can all live our best lives, COVID or not.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.