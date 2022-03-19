Team Blake alums perform at Ole Red for “Spring-Blake”

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - For many people this week, it’s spring break. But for the folks in Tishomingo, it’s “Spring-Blake.” Ole Red welcomed around 200 country music fans for a couple of Team Blake alums from the show The Voice.

Now more than ever, there’s music and a sense of normalcy in the air. As pandemic restrictions lift nationwide, musicians are finding venues, and venues are bringing in audiences, just like here at Ole Red.

“And I know the artists really get a kick out of coming to Blake’s hometown and kind of seeing where he’s from,” said Charles Haisler, General Manager of Ole Red in Tishomingo.

“This is Blake Shelton’s hometown! What a great place to sing!” said Lana Scott, semifinalist of season 21 of The Voice.

“I think it’s really crazy that I’m getting to perform in his hometown cause like knowing this is where he grew up, this is where he found his own voice,” said Hailey Green, Team Blake from season 21 of The Voice.

Lana Scott and Hailey Green both come from small towns. They found a passion to perform at a young age, and auditioned several times before making it onto The Voice season 21, on Team Blake.

“I had went to Ole Red in Nashville on my birthday when I turned 14. And ever since I saw that stage I was like I’m gonna play there one day,” said Green.

Both of their careers exploded after being on the TV show, but even they saw struggles during the pandemic.

“It’s a lot more personal than the TV show and you get to actually see people who are fans of yours and I just really think it’s more intimate,” said Green.

“I worked as a full-time musician through most of my 20s but then when Covid hit I had no work and I was on unemployment for a while. And then I started worship leading,” said Scott.

Ole Red’s General Manager said Covid made their business challenging, but the show must go on.

“There weren’t a lot of places for them to play. And I think that was very important to us overall in the beginning, was to be able to continue to be that kind of a place for them, again that’s Blake’s vision for this place,” said Haisler.

Blake Shelton started Ole Red as a place for live music by artists just starting out to having been trained by him like Green and Scott.

“To be able to sing at Ole Red, to a sold-out venue is really great. It really gives me a lot of hope for the future,” said Scott.

For these and many other musicians, the road back to normal was one worth taking.

