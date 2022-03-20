BBQ State Championship comes to Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - > It would be difficult to find a better smelling parking lot than the Elk Club on Saturday afternoon as some of the best BBQ cooks in the country gathered in Ardmore for the Elks Club and Shriner BBQ cook off.

“This is a great competition, they come from all over Oklahoma and Texas, its a good time,” said Clay Allison with the Elks Club.

The participants work on their meats for hours alongside their fellow cooks.

“We plan to turn a half a chicken in for the competition and seven ribs and seven slices of brisket and it takes a lot of work to get it all done,” said Rope and Choke BBQ cook Brian Colter.

And the competition is fierce

“We cooked at the Houston livestock show and rodeo, its the world championship BBQ and we were able to win ribs.” said Hat Creek Q cook Justin West. “We were first place out of 254 teams so we are the reigning world champion ribs.”

The competitors cooked ribs, brisket, and chicken with a lot more than just bragging rights on the line.

“We have a guaranteed payout of $5,000 that were paying out to these teams and that’s what they’re coming for,” Allison said. “That and the coveted chance for the Oklahoma State Championship and the winner of this will get to go to the Kansas City Royal in Kansas City for the world championship.”

And its all for a good cause.

The $150 entry fee from each team goes to the Elks and Shriner club to continue their work in the community.

“The Shriners we put in for the children’s hospital, down in Shreveport,” Allison said. “We have transportation we take kids to and from the hospital.”

While all these teams are here to win its also a chance to come together as a community.

“I get asked a lot what gets me to travel across the country and cook BBQ and its 100% the people,” West said.

“We all travel all over the place cooking together and each weekend we get to see each other and the kids get to play with each other,” Colter said. “And we all get to compete against each other and we all help each other.”

