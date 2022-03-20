Texoma Local
Sherman celebrates 5th annual Celtic festival

By Rebecca Baez
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - What started out as way to support a local police pipe band, is now a two day festival.

“It doesn’t matter what nationality you are, where you come from what your background is, this is an event that’s made for everybody,” said Director and Founder, Rob Ballew.

On Saturday, Sherman’s 5th annual Celtic festival kicked off at Pecan Grove Park.

“Good food and beer,” said one attendee.

“To have fun and play in the park and everything,” said another.

From live music and food trucks to shows and competitions.

“Whether you want to compete in the games, or just watch them, whether you want to listen to the music or you now get up and learn how to play the bagpipes,” said Ballew.

There’s something for everyone.

“We’re really happy it keeps growing, and we want to keep improving and building upon what we’ve done each year,” Ballew said.

The last day of the festival is Sunday, for those who still want to attend. Tickets can be purchased at the gate for $5 and children under 12 are free.

For more information click here.

