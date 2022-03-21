Fire breaks out after controlled burn ‘got out of control’ in Marshall Co.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A controlled burn started to clear a pasture quickly got out of control on Sunday.

The Hauani Creek Volunteer Fire Department said the fire started on Simpson Road burned between 200 and 250 acres, because due to extremely rough conditions, rough terrain, thick trees and numerous brush piles, it was tough to get under control.

Firefighters said one small shed was the only structure lost.

