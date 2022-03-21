Texoma Local
Fire breaks out after controlled burn ‘got out of control’ in Marshall Co.

A controlled burn started to clear a pasture quickly got out of control on Sunday.
A controlled burn started to clear a pasture quickly got out of control on Sunday.
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A controlled burn started to clear a pasture quickly got out of control on Sunday.

The Hauani Creek Volunteer Fire Department said the fire started on Simpson Road burned between 200 and 250 acres, because due to extremely rough conditions, rough terrain, thick trees and numerous brush piles, it was tough to get under control.

Firefighters said one small shed was the only structure lost.

3-20-2022 Simpson Rd fire. This started as a burn to clear a pasture and quickly got out of control. Due to extremely...

Posted by Hauani Creek Vol Fire Dept on Monday, March 21, 2022

