Grass fire breaks out in Whitesboro

Two fire departments responded to a grass fire Sunday evening in Whitesboro.
Two fire departments responded to a grass fire Sunday evening in Whitesboro.(Collinsville Fire Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT
WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - Two fire departments responded to a grass fire Sunday evening in Whitesboro.

The Whitesboro and Collinsville Fire Department were dispatched to a fire on Dawkins Road at 7:35 p.m. on March 20.

The fire departments responded with four brush trucks and a water tanker.

Firefighters said units were able to extinguish flames quickly and minimize property damages.

Whitesboro, Texas firefighters in Brush 233, Brush 234, Tender 232, and Chief 201 along with Collinsville Fire...

Posted by Whitesboro Fire Department on Sunday, March 20, 2022

03/20/2022 @ 7:35pm Collinsville Fire Department was dispatched to a grass fire off Dawkins Road, Collinsville Fire...

Posted by Collinsville Fire Department on Sunday, March 20, 2022

