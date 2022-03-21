Grass fire breaks out in Whitesboro
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT
WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - Two fire departments responded to a grass fire Sunday evening in Whitesboro.
The Whitesboro and Collinsville Fire Department were dispatched to a fire on Dawkins Road at 7:35 p.m. on March 20.
The fire departments responded with four brush trucks and a water tanker.
Firefighters said units were able to extinguish flames quickly and minimize property damages.
