How to prepare for more severe weather this Spring

April showers bring May flowers, and in Texoma, Spring can also bring severe weather.
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - April showers bring May flowers, and in Texoma, Spring can also bring severe weather.

The Red River is no stranger to bad weather.

“This stuff is real, I mean this is real,” said Angela Brewer, who lives in Sherwood Shores.

Two weeks in a row, tornadoes tore apart homes.

If Texoma sees another tornado this season, Grayson County OEM said to have a place of shelter ready to go.

Get to a room at the lowest level of a building, away from windows, doors, and outside walls.

“You want to make sure you stop what you’re doing, and you do go indoors,” said Samantha Allison, the assistant emergency management coordinator for Grayson County.

Tornadoes aren’t the only threat.

Everything from straight line and microburst winds to lightning and hail can be a concern.

“Do not try to park underneath a bridge, especially on our highways, if they are caught in a hail storm because that can make a very dangerous situation,” said Allison.

And the one thing that pretty much comes as a guarantee during severe weather is rain.

“Flooding is extremely dangerous,” said Allison. “People really underestimate the power of water, so the biggest thing to remember is to turn around don’t drown. It takes a really small amount of flowing water to move a vehicle.”

No matter what kind of weather blooms this spring, Allison said there’s one way everyone can prepare.

“The most important thing for staying safe is to make sure you have multiples ways to receive updates about the weather,” said Allison.

Staying weather alert is just the first step in trying to save lives.

