Love Co., Dickson Firefighters battle grass fire for nearly seven hours

By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Multiple Love County Fire Departments and Carter County’s Dickson Fire Department responded to an approximately 450-acre grass fire Sunday afternoon.

The Love County Fire Department said the fire was started by someone cooking outside and spread extremely fast across multiple pieces of property in the northeast corner of Love County.

The Red River Valley REA responded to the scene when several electric poles caught on fire and power lines fell to the ground.

Firefighters said the fire got into the timber areas near Pumpkin Creek which required them to work on foot by flashlight once darkness set in.

The fire department said approximately 45 firefighters were on scene for almost seven hours fighting the blaze.

Firefighters said many landowners jumped in with plows, tractors, and dozers to assist. Neighbors also worked together to ensure the safety of several herds of cows in the path of the fire.

