One injured in McCurtain Co. crash

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - One person was injured after a crash in McCurtain County Saturday evening

Troopers said a 2014 Honda ATV, driven by 22-year-old Joseph Tanner Harkey, of Garvin, was traveling southbound on Ironstob Road. Harkey lost control after hitting loose gravel. The ATV overturned and driver was thrown from the back.

Troopers said Harkey was flown to to Medical City Hospital in Plano, TX and admitted with with head, legs, internal and external trunk injuries.

