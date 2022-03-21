Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Rape suspect arrested in Pushmataha Co.

A man wanted for rape in Pushmataha County has been arrested.
A man wanted for rape in Pushmataha County has been arrested.(Pushmataha County Sheriff)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUSHMATAHA, Okla. (KXII) - A man wanted for rape in Pushmataha County has been arrested.

Sheriff BJ Hedgecock said Kenneth Scott Mays the 3rd was arrested by the Choctaw Nation Tribal Police on Thursday at 8:51 a.m.

Authorities had been searching for Mays after he took off on foot, with a gun on Wednesday.

Sheriff BJ Hedgecock said Mays was wanted for alleged rape 1st degree, domestic assault and battery by pattern, threats to perform an act of violence to children and a Choctaw County felony warrant.

Mays was last seen fleeing on foot on Bob Johnson loop in Nashoba on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six high school students were killed in a crash early Tuesday afternoon.
6 teens killed in Tishomingo crash
Damage from Marshall County following Monday’s tornadoes.
One dead, injuries reported after tornadoes rip through Texoma
“It knocked [their] water tower on to the house.” -Britney
Tornadoes rip through Texoma, causing extensive damage to homes
Another calamity of Monday night’s storm, a brand new athletic facility.
Sherman High School damaged in Monday night storm
The Sherman Police Department is looking for a man they said robbed a City Credit Union in...
Sherman PD searching for alleged bank robber

Latest News

First Baptist Church offering shelter in Whitesboro
Community coming together for Shorewood Shores victims, despite school rivalry
Rivalry aside, neighboring communities help each other after deadly storm
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado with 130 miles per hour winds ripped...
EF2 tornado devastates Sherwood Shores neighborhood
Another calamity of Monday night’s storm, a brand new athletic facility.
Sherman High School damaged in Monday night storm
Cooke Co. EF-1 tornado destroys several homes, barns.
Cooke Co. EF-1 tornado destroys several homes, barns