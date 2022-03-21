Rape suspect arrested in Pushmataha Co.

PUSHMATAHA, Okla. (KXII) - A man wanted for rape in Pushmataha County has been arrested.

Sheriff BJ Hedgecock said Kenneth Scott Mays the 3rd was arrested by the Choctaw Nation Tribal Police on Thursday at 8:51 a.m.

Authorities had been searching for Mays after he took off on foot, with a gun on Wednesday.

Sheriff BJ Hedgecock said Mays was wanted for alleged rape 1st degree, domestic assault and battery by pattern, threats to perform an act of violence to children and a Choctaw County felony warrant.

Mays was last seen fleeing on foot on Bob Johnson loop in Nashoba on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.