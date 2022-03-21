Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Rare snake found in Alabama for second time in 60 years

For only the second time in decades an elusive snake was found in Alabama.
For only the second time in decades an elusive snake was found in Alabama.(James C. Godwin)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An elusive reptile has made a rare appearance in Alabama.

The Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division confirmed the discovery of a wild-born Eastern indigo snake.

This is only the second time in more than 60 years that the indigo has been seen in the state.

Officials said they will continue to work on reintroducing the species to the state.

For only the second time in decades an elusive snake was found in Alabama.
For only the second time in decades an elusive snake was found in Alabama.(James C. Godwin)

The indigo is the nation’s largest native snake, but it vanished in Alabama in the 1950s due in large part to habitat loss, according to the state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

The first indigo snake was found in the state in 2020, according to the department.

These snakes play a significant role in the ecosystem and their disappearance could have a domino effect on other lifeforms, biologists say.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six high school students were killed in a crash early Tuesday afternoon.
6 teens killed in Tishomingo crash
Damage from Marshall County following Monday’s tornadoes.
One dead, injuries reported after tornadoes rip through Texoma
“It knocked [their] water tower on to the house.” -Britney
Tornadoes rip through Texoma, causing extensive damage to homes
Another calamity of Monday night’s storm, a brand new athletic facility.
Sherman High School damaged in Monday night storm
The Sherman Police Department is looking for a man they said robbed a City Credit Union in...
Sherman PD searching for alleged bank robber

Latest News

A woman measures a window before covering it with plastic sheets in a building damaged by a...
Ukraine says Russia seized relief workers in Mariupol convoy
President Joe Biden will huddle with key allies as the leaders try to prevent Russia’s war on...
Biden travels to Europe to meet with allies on Ukraine
A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, Georgia,...
7-month-old girl killed, grandma injured in dog attack
Police say a 21-year-old woman was driving while impaired when she hit and killed two...
Woman arrested after deadly crash that killed 2 Pa. troopers
Prosecutors say the former Vanderbilt nurse's negligence led to the death of a patient, but...
Trial begins for nurse accused of reckless homicide in patient's death