Two injured in Carter Co. crash

By KXII Staff
Updated: 9 hours ago
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Two people were injured in a crash in Carter County Sunday morning.

Troopers said a 2019 Yamaha ATV driven by 63-year-old Charles Wright of Sulphur was traveling westbound on County Road Big Canyon Rd when it departed roadway to the right and overturned.

Wright was transported transported by AirEvac to OU Medical in Oklahoma City and admitted in fair condition with head, trunk external and leg injuries.

His passenger 44-year-old Tiffany Sands, of Sulphur, was transported by Murray County EMS to Arbuckle Medical Hospital and admitted in good condition with an arm injury.

Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

