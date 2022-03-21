Parts of Oklahoma national park closed ‘due to wildfire’

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - The West Platt Historic District closed Monday morning due to wildfires.

According to a post made by the Chickasaw National Recreation Area on Facebook, the closing includes Northwest Perimeter Road and Southwest Perimeter Road, Veterans Lake, Rock Creek Campground, Bromide Hill and trails, Bromide Pavilion, Rock Creek Multi-Use Trail, and Bison Pasture Loop hiking trail.

According to the post other areas of the park remain open.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

