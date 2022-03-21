Texoma Local
Parts of Oklahoma national park closed ‘due to wildfire’

The West Platt Historic District closed Monday morning due to wildfires.
The West Platt Historic District closed Monday morning due to wildfires.
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - The West Platt Historic District closed Monday morning due to wildfires.

According to a post made by the Chickasaw National Recreation Area on Facebook, the closing includes Northwest Perimeter Road and Southwest Perimeter Road, Veterans Lake, Rock Creek Campground, Bromide Hill and trails, Bromide Pavilion, Rock Creek Multi-Use Trail, and Bison Pasture Loop hiking trail.

According to the post other areas of the park remain open.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

West Platt Historic District is closed due to wildfire. This includes Northwest Perimeter Road and Southwest Perimeter...

Posted by Chickasaw National Recreation Area on Monday, March 21, 2022

