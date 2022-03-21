Whitesboro man arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - A Whitesboro man is in the Grayson County Jail accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

They Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Bryan Hunter Wicker was arrested las week at a home on Frank Street in Whitesboro.

Officers said the victim is younger than 14, and that no more information will be released right now.

Wicker is being held on a $250,000 bond.

