Whitesboro man arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child

A Whitesboro man is in the Grayson County Jail accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
A Whitesboro man is in the Grayson County Jail accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT
WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - A Whitesboro man is in the Grayson County Jail accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

They Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Bryan Hunter Wicker was arrested las week at a home on Frank Street in Whitesboro.

Officers said the victim is younger than 14, and that no more information will be released right now.

Wicker is being held on a $250,000 bond.

