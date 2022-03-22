6 teens killed in Tishomingo crash

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Six high school students were killed in a crash early Tuesday afternoon.

According to Tishomingo Public Schools, the teens attended the Tishomingo high school.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said they were called out to a wreck at the intersection of U.S. 377, State Highway 22, and State Highway 99.

Troopers said a semi truck was headed south on 377 and a car was headed east on 22, when the car stopped at a stop sign, attempted to make a U-turn, and was hit by a semi.

Troopers said this caused the car to move back about 30 yards from the intersection, where the collision occurred.

According to Tishomingo Public Schools, counselors will be available through the evening at the high school, and classes will be held on Wednesday but their focus will be the emotional well-being of the students.

This is a developing story more information will be added as it becomes available.

