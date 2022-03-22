Texoma Local
Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID; Bill quarantining

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced Tuesday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced Tuesday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.(Source: Twitter/@HillaryClinton via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Tuesday she has tested positive for COVID-19 with “mild” symptoms.

On social media, the former Democratic presidential candidate said she was “feeling fine” and that former President Bill Clinton had tested negative and was quarantining until their household was fully cleared.

A spokesman for the former president posted on Twitter that he would continue to get tested in the days to come.

Officials say what happens in the U.K. tends to play out here in the U.S. weeks later. (Source: CNN, PFIZER, MERCK, EMED DIGITAL HEALTHCARE)

Hillary Clinton, 74, said she was “more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness” and urged people to get vaccinated and boosted.

Former President Barack Obama announced earlier this month that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

