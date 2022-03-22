One dead, injuries reported after tornadoes rip through Texoma

(KXII) - At least one person was killed and several others were injured when tornado-warned severe storms struck on both sides of Lake Texoma Monday evening.

Grayson County emergency management director Sarah Somers confirmed a 73-year-old woman, of Sherwood Shores, was killed in Northwest Grayson County, where damage has been reported in the Gordonville and Sherwood Shores areas.

Somers said ten more people were transported to local hospitals with injuries.

Somers also said rescues were taking place Monday night and that a Texas DPS helicopter was being launched to search for more victims in the area.

An emergency shelter has been opened in Whitesboro for those needing shelter at First Baptist Whitesboro, CLC Building at 124 Center St.

There is also significant damage in the Kingston area, where a likely tornado destroyed multiple structures including the Buncombe Creek Marina. The Dollar General store in Kingston was also damaged, as were many homes and structures in the communities south of Kingston near Lake Texoma.

Marshall County emergency management told News 12 Monday night there are no known fatalities, but several people have been taken to local hospitals with injuries.

A 13-year-old Twin Ponds girl told News 12 she and her family narrowly escaped the storm.

Kingston Public Schools will be closed for the remainder of the week due to damage in the area.

The storm knocked out power to thousands in the area.

The Grayson County Office of Emergency Management has provided a webpage where you can report property damage caused by Monday night’s storm.

According to the Lake Texoma Association, the LTA office will be a drop off site for immediate needs for the tornado relief efforts.

The LTA said if you’re coming from Durant, cross the bridge, first road to the left coming up the hill, first permanent building on the left across from Catfish Bay Store, but this list may change as the day progresses and more information comes in.

The LTA office is located at 11934 State Park RD.

According to LTA Marshall County has asked people who want to help with the cleanup to wait until they can access the needs Tuesday morning.

They also said Red Cross is set up at the KMAC in Kingston for shelter.

The First Baptist Church in Whitesboro is acting as a shelter for the Sherwood Shores area.

LTA will be there to receive after 8:30.

You can call (580) 564-2334, (918)200-5765, or (405)600-4231 if that line is busy for more information.

According to the Denison Chamber of Commerce, donations may also be be dropped off at their office, 313 W. Woodard in Denison.

Chamber president Diana Theall said people should call 903-465-1551 first because events are scheduled for the week, so items may need to be picked up instead of delivered.

Theall adds that for the most part someone will be at the Denison Chamber of Commerce from 8:30 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.

First United Bank will be serving lunch by the Red Cross station at the high school to those who have been displaced and to volunteers.

The Southern Oklahoma Regional Disposal is offering free dumping for tornado victims.

SORD will be open seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.

Kingston Red Cross will be at the First Baptist Church family life center for people who need a place to stay.

A list of items needed:

Water

Gatorade

Trash Bags

Gloves

Diapers

Wipes

Baby formula

Baby food

Hygiene items

Socks

Tarps

Batteries

Flashlights

Blankets

Snack type foods

Easy foods

Hand sanitizer

Towels

Wash cloths

Pet food

First Aid Supplies

